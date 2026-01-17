Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Shares in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. American Exceptionalism Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Stock Down 1.4%

AEXA stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18.

About American Exceptionalism Acquisition

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

