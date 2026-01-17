Pembroke Management LTD Sells 67,302 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,302 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for 3.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $35,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,717 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after buying an additional 63,315 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 514,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $317.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

