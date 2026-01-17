Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 289,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.