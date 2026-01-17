Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head to Head Analysis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Nova Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $2.51 billion 2.45 $10.10 million $0.14 32.71 Nova Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Minerals.

This table compares B2Gold and Nova Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06% Nova Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for B2Gold and Nova Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 5 2 0 2.29 Nova Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

B2Gold currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.46%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Nova Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Nova Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nova Minerals

We are an exploration stage company, and our flagship project is the Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska. We have no operating revenues and do not anticipate generating revenues in the foreseeable future. However, we expect to complete our first gold pour in late 2028, although there is no assurance that we will meet that timeframe and consummation of any such commercial production is subject to the risks described herein. The Estelle Gold Project, or the Project, which is 85% owned by us, contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 million ounce (“Moz”) Au, of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au. Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. The Project, which is comprised of 513km2 of unpatented mining claims located on State of Alaska public lands, is situated on the Estelle Gold Trend in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 Moz documented gold endowment and some of the world’s largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation’s Fort Knox Gold Mine. — Our vision is to develop the Estelle Gold Project to become a world class, tier-one, global gold producer. The project contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 Moz Au (0.18 Moz Au Measured, 2.54 Moz Au Indicated, and 2.45 Moz Inferred) of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au (0.16 Moz Au Measured, 2.22 Moz Au Indicated, and. 2.03 Moz Inferred). Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. Our principal executive office is Suite 5, 242 Hawthorn Road, Caulfield, Victoria 3161 Australia. The telephone number at our executive office is +61 3 9537 1238. Our registered office is located at Suite 5 on 242 Hawthorn Road in Caulfield, Australia. Our agent for service of process in the United States is our wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Alaska Range Resources LLC, 1150 S Colony Way, Suite 3-440, Palmer, AK 99645.

