Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $36.88

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.8824.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 target price on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

