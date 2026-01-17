Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 29.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 29.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 602,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 98,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.

