Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $42,165.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,959.42. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $32,928.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.73%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.