Ashley Hood Buys 1,000,000 Shares of TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1) Stock

TechGen Metals Ltd (ASX:TG1 – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hood purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ashley Hood acquired 575,000 shares of TechGen Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$24,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Ashley Hood acquired 575,427 shares of TechGen Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$18,413.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Ashley Hood bought 1,168,072 shares of TechGen Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,378.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

TechGen Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds a 100% ownership of its Ashburton Basin and Paterson Orogen projects in Western Australia. It also holds interests in the John Bull projects located in New South Wales; Yilgarn Craton projects located in Western Australia; Earaheedy projects located in Western Australia. TechGen Metals Ltd incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

