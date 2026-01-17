Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.79 and traded as low as C$24.43. Westaim shares last traded at C$25.06, with a volume of 11,244 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.13.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds.

