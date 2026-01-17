Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and traded as high as $54.45. Accor shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 526 shares.

Accor Stock Up 2.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Accor Company Profile

Accor is a global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with a history dating back to its founding in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson. The company operates across two primary segments: Hotels & Resorts and Investment Management. Through its franchising, management and property ownership models, Accor offers a comprehensive suite of services to property owners and guests alike, enabling a flexible approach to hotel development and operations.

Accor’s diverse portfolio encompasses more than 40 hotel brands spanning luxury, premium, midscale and economy market segments.

