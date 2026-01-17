JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $42.88 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $313,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after buying an additional 3,203,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,589 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $138,503,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,043,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,341 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

