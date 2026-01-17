Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cogeco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.00.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$51.56 and a 1-year high of C$72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.04.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of C$735.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco will post 11.054717 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.

