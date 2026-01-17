Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cogeco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.00.
Cogeco Price Performance
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of C$735.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco will post 11.054717 earnings per share for the current year.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.