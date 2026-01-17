Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $198.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.1%

H opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. This trade represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,836. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $5,321,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $194 and reiterated an “overweight” stance, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels. This upgrade supports the bullish case that Hyatt’s longer-term growth and margin recovery could re-rate the shares. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $194 and reiterated an “overweight” stance, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels. This upgrade supports the bullish case that Hyatt’s longer-term growth and margin recovery could re-rate the shares. Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs team started coverage with a “buy” and a $198 price target, adding another influential buy-side voice that may drive renewed interest from institutional investors. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs team started coverage with a “buy” and a $198 price target, adding another influential buy-side voice that may drive renewed interest from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho published a bullish forecast for Hyatt, reinforcing a narrative of price appreciation among some brokerage firms and contributing to demand for the shares. Article Title

Mizuho published a bullish forecast for Hyatt, reinforcing a narrative of price appreciation among some brokerage firms and contributing to demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Brand and loyalty initiatives: Hyatt is expanding its consumer-facing push — new leadership, brands and markets highlighted in Forbes — and inked a World of Hyatt sponsorship/loyalty tie-up with the new Audi Revolut F1 team, which could boost global loyalty engagement and premium customer acquisition over time. Article Title Audi F1 Sponsorship Hyatt F1 Loyalty Deal

Brand and loyalty initiatives: Hyatt is expanding its consumer-facing push — new leadership, brands and markets highlighted in Forbes — and inked a World of Hyatt sponsorship/loyalty tie-up with the new Audi Revolut F1 team, which could boost global loyalty engagement and premium customer acquisition over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target slightly (from $200 to $198) but kept an “overweight” rating — a modest revision that keeps consensus sentiment positive but is not a major directional change. Article Title

Barclays trimmed its target slightly (from $200 to $198) but kept an “overweight” rating — a modest revision that keeps consensus sentiment positive but is not a major directional change. Negative Sentiment: Operational/earnings pressure remains: Hyatt’s most recent quarterly release showed a sizable EPS miss (reported loss vs. expectations) and revenue below Street estimates, which keeps near-term sentiment cautious and helps explain the share price pullback despite upbeat analyst notes. (Company earnings release, Nov. 6).

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.