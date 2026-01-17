Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,545 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the December 15th total of 28,984 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2%

EJAN stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

