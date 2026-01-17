Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

