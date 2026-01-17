Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Capri by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

