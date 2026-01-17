Financial Comparison: Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Moatable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Moatable $52.07 million 0.96 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -21.79

This table compares Information Analysis and Moatable”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moatable. Moatable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Moatable on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

