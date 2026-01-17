Head to Head Contrast: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bloom Energy 3 12 10 1 2.35

Earnings & Valuation

Central Puerto currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.70%. Given Central Puerto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

This table compares Central Puerto and Bloom Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $810.70 million 2.85 $54.56 million $1.48 10.30 Bloom Energy $1.47 billion 23.96 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Central Puerto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 28.24% 15.01% 10.43% Bloom Energy 0.84% 8.74% 2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Central Puerto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

