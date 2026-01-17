Critical Analysis: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Getty Images and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 1 3 1 0 2.00 Vertex 1 4 12 0 2.65

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 214.25%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 67.88%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Vertex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $939.29 million 0.58 $39.53 million ($0.22) -5.95 Vertex $666.78 million 4.62 -$52.73 million ($0.35) -55.14

This table compares Getty Images and Vertex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Images, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images -9.60% -11.38% -2.98% Vertex -7.32% 26.84% 5.05%

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats Getty Images on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

