Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Down 53.8% in December

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,731 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 18,901 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lichen International Trading Down 1.3%

LICN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585. Lichen International has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lichen International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lichen International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Lichen International

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

