Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 55.3% in December

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,626 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 39,459 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Senestech Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 15.75. Senestech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Senestech alerts:

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Senestech had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 253.54%.The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senestech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senestech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senestech in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senestech in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Senestech in the second quarter worth $255,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Senestech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNES

Senestech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senestech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senestech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.