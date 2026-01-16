Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Declines By 40.2%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,864 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 24,840 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SATLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,419. Satellogic has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic is a New York–listed geospatial analytics company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of Earth observation satellites. Leveraging a proprietary high-resolution imaging platform, the company provides frequent revisit imagery and analytics to support applications in agriculture, forestry, infrastructure monitoring, and defense. Satellogic’s vertically integrated approach encompasses satellite development, ground station operations and data processing to deliver actionable insights to commercial and government clients.

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic has pursued an ambitious plan to build a large constellation of small, cost-effective satellites.

