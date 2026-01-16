GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Short Interest Down 44.0% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,436 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 24,012 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.70% of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,096. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $75.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

About GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

