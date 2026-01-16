Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2026 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – First Citizens BancShares was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,190.00 to $2,456.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/16/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – First Citizens BancShares was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/20/2025 – First Citizens BancShares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,176.09. The trade was a 5.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

