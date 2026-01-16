Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.60. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

