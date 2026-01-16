Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,940 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 15,881 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. 31,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,871. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $324.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States pharmaceutical companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types.

