Head-To-Head Review: American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) & SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SecureAlert and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Noble Gas 1 7 2 0 2.10

American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than SecureAlert.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SecureAlert and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert 1.80% -33.67% 10.00% American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26%

Volatility and Risk

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SecureAlert and American Noble Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.15 -$1.88 million $0.05 8.80 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 2.99 $3.16 billion $0.77 18.49

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SecureAlert. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats SecureAlert on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

