Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on April 23rd

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.
Bisalloy Steel Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
