Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on April 23rd

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, mineral processing, agriculture, general fabrication, pressure vessel, and defense industries. The company markets its products through distributors and agents, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers.

