Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81.
Thorney Opportunities Company Profile
