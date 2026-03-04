Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Thorney Opportunities alerts:

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.