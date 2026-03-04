Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Decreases By 21.1%

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,014 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 26,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BRFH opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barfresh Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes a line of fresh-frozen, portion-controlled beverage and breakfast products for the foodservice and retail channels. The company’s flagship offerings include smoothie base blends, pancake and waffle mixes, and related griddle products designed to deliver convenience, consistency and controlled portions. Barfresh products require only the addition of liquid and blending or mixing prior to service, catering to operators seeking quick-serve solutions without sacrificing quality.

Operating from a single, fully certified manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, Barfresh adheres to strict quality and safety protocols throughout its production processes.

