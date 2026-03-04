Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Decreases By 21.1%

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,014 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 26,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of BRFH opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRFH
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes a line of fresh-frozen, portion-controlled beverage and breakfast products for the foodservice and retail channels. The company’s flagship offerings include smoothie base blends, pancake and waffle mixes, and related griddle products designed to deliver convenience, consistency and controlled portions. Barfresh products require only the addition of liquid and blending or mixing prior to service, catering to operators seeking quick-serve solutions without sacrificing quality.
Operating from a single, fully certified manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, Barfresh adheres to strict quality and safety protocols throughout its production processes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barfresh Food Group
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.