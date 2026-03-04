BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,464 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 29th total of 15,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapeutic treatments for breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on harnessing the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, with an emphasis on off-the-shelf allogeneic platforms that can be readily administered without the need for patient-specific manufacturing.

The company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, is derived from a human breast tumor cell line engineered to express immune-stimulatory molecules designed to trigger both innate and adaptive anti-tumor responses.

