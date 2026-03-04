Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,944 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 29th total of 25,543 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Technology Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:ATGL opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Alpha Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc.

