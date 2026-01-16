Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 131471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of C$323.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.