Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 131471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of C$323.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current year.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.