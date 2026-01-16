International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,784.64. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $48,260.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. 448,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Seaways Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.92 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 601.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.