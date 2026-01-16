Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $510,675.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $510,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,866.96. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $502,650.00.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
EA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,886. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $204.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
