Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $510,675.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $510,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,866.96. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $502,650.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,886. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $204.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.