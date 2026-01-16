Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 7,000 Shares

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $48,287.58. This trade represents a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 19th, Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $214,270.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 715,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Report on ORKA

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.