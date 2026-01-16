Dylan Field Sells 250,000 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $8,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dylan Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,039,375.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,166,250.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $8,665,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $2,172,500.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $112,984,049.90.

Figma stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,804,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,153. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Figma to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

