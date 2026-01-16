JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,893 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.55. 14,635,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.04.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $345 and kept an overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction in JPM’s earnings trajectory and supporting the stock’s lift. Piper Sandler raises PT to $345
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on JPM, reinforcing buy?side support after JPM’s recent results and management commentary. Barclays maintains buy
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan formed a new Private Capital Advisory & Solutions team to help clients raise private capital — a strategic move to capture fees in the growing private markets and diversify fee income. Reuters: JPMorgan forms new advisory group
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a new quantitative trading unit to boost electronic trading and data?driven execution — a revenue/efficiency play as electronic markets intensify. Benzinga: JPMorgan forms new quant unit
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Mn Services disclosed an increase in its JPM position, a sign of institutional confidence and incremental demand for shares. QuiverQuant: Fund adds JPM shares
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman announced the sale/transition of its Apple Card business to JPMorgan — a strategic consumer?banking acquisition that expands JPM’s card/consumer franchise (integration execution will matter). MarketBeat: Goldman Q4 / Apple Card transition
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research flagged potential industry shifts — e.g., Schwab weighing distribution fees for ETF issuers (a ~$500M addressable figure) — highlighting JPM’s influential research but not directly altering JPM’s near?term earnings. Benzinga: Active ETFs face cost pressure
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan has publicly cautioned about yield?bearing stablecoins and crypto that mimic bank functions — a stance that signals regulatory engagement and caution as banks and crypto converge; this is industry?level context rather than a direct earnings swing. Cointelegraph: Banks vs crypto tension
- Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation and policy overhangs are pressuring bank stocks after earnings—reports cite a pullback in large banks on valuation and concerns such as a proposed credit?card rate cap, which would weigh on card income if enacted. That risk is a near?term headwind for JPM and peers. MarketBeat: Bank stocks fall after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators argue JPM’s current share price leaves limited margin for error, noting the stock may be “steep” for new entries after recent gains — an outlook that could cap further near?term upside absent clear beats. Seeking Alpha: JPM price too steep
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.32.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
