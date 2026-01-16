JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,893 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.55. 14,635,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

