GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2069 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
XBTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $26.92.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
