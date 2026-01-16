GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2069 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

XBTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

