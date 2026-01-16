Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.24. Salzgitter shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SZGPY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SZGPY

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.