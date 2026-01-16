Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declines By 63.2%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,804 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 121,659 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 154,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 60,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,371,000.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 133,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.65.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BGB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as an interval fund, designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund commenced operations in late 2020 and is structured with a defined term ending in 2027, at which point it intends to liquidate its assets and distribute proceeds to shareholders. As an interval fund, BGB offers limited redemption opportunities on a quarterly basis, allowing for greater investment flexibility while maintaining portfolio stability.

The fund’s primary business activity involves investing across the credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, structured credit, and direct lending opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.