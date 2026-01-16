Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.55, with a volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.06.

Tucows Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a positive return on equity of 393.70%. The company had revenue of C$137.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides us consumers and small businesses with mobile phone services nationally and high-speed fixed Internet access in selected towns. The Company offers Mobile Service Enabler (MSE) solutions, as well as professional services to other retail mobile providers. The Company is also a global distributor of Internet services, including domain name registration, digital certificates, and email. It provides these services primarily through a global Internet-based distribution network of Internet Service Providers, web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.