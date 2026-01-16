Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Horiba Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.8650 and last traded at $111.8650, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Horiba Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer specializing in precision instruments for measurement, analysis and process control. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive testing, environmental monitoring, semiconductor process engineering and medical diagnostics. By leveraging advanced sensing technologies and software integration, Horiba enables customers to obtain reliable data for research, development, compliance and quality assurance purposes.

In the automotive sector, Horiba offers dynamometers, emission measurement systems and powertrain testing equipment that help manufacturers and regulatory agencies evaluate fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions.

