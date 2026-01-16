Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 and last traded at GBX 376, with a volume of 2037038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 366.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.18. The firm has a market cap of £429.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

