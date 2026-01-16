Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.8150. 238,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 667,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.87% and a negative return on equity of 456.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $62,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,745.88. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,994 shares of company stock valued at $216,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 70.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,127,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

