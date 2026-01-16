Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 356 and last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 151968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a net margin of 91.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Schroder Income Growth
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
