Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 356 and last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 151968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a net margin of 91.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroder Income Growth

In other news, insider June Aitken acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, with a total value of £554.20. Also, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £432.15. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.