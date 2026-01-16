First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 366,428 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the December 15th total of 157,611 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 211,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 228,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,121. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

