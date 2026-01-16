JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,837 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the December 15th total of 805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPSV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSV traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US small-cap value stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE proxy portfolio model JPSV was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

