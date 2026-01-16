Solayer SOL Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $159.57 or 0.00168485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $106.77 million and approximately $63.24 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 146,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 146,334.19154634. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 160.96074605 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $47,860.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

