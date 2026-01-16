ONUS (ONUS) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and $534.08 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,665.00 or 0.99951349 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 83,418,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,837,362 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 83,418,611.94832644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46537847 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $591,680.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

